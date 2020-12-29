“O Lord, you are my God. I will exalt you, I will praise your name, for you have done wonderful things; your counsels of old are faithfulness and truth.” (Isaiah 25:1)
Lord, as we celebrate Christmas week, may we focus on you, the gift giver of yourself, our most precious gift, so that we might live. Amen
For more devotions go to:
