“O Lord, you are my God. I will exalt you, I will praise your name, for you have done wonderful things; your counsels of old are faithfulness and truth.” (Isaiah 25:1)

Lord, as we celebrate Christmas week, may we focus on you, the gift giver of yourself, our most precious gift, so that we might live. Amen

For more devotions go to:

https://abbeyjahath.com

