“Thus I will bless You while I live; I will lift up my hands in your name. My soul shall be satisfied as with marrow and fatness, and my mouth shall praise You with joyful lips.” (Psalm 63:4-5)

Lord, when David hid in the wilderness, he praised You. May we, too, praise You even in our wilderness moments. Amen

