“You have also given me the shield of your salvation; the Lord lives! Blessed be my rock! Let God be exalted the rock of my salvation!” (2 Samuel 22:36a, 47)
Thank you, Lord, for your salvation. You are my lord and savior. I give you praise and thanks! Amen
