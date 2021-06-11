“You have also given me the shield of your salvation; the Lord lives! Blessed be my rock! Let God be exalted the rock of my salvation!” (2 Samuel 22:36a, 47)

Thank you, Lord, for your salvation. You are my lord and savior. I give you praise and thanks! Amen

For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com

