“Now, therefore,” says the Lord, “Turn to Me with all your heart, with fasting, with weeping, and with mourning.” So rend your heart, and not your garments; return to the Lord your God, for He is gracious and merciful, slow to anger, and of great kindness; (Joel 2:12-13b)
Lord, You desire our hearts! Thank You for your mercy.
For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com
