“Whether it is pleasing or displeasing, we will obey the voice of the Lord our God...that it may be well with us when we obey the voice of the Lord our God.” (Jeremiah 42:6)

As the remnant in Judah asked Jeremiah to intercede for them, they promised to obey God. May we do the same and honor God in all things. Amen

