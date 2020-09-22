“Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord and in the power of his might. Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil.” (Ephesians 6:10-11)
Lord, we fight a daily battle of sin and temptation. Help us each day as we read your word, pray, are watchful, and seek to honor you. Amen
For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com
