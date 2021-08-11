“And whatever you do, do it heartily as to the Lord and not to men, knowing that from the Lord you will receive the reward of the inheritance; for you serve the Lord Christ.” (Colossians 3:23-24)

Lord you bless us with work. May we honor you in whatever task you provide for us. Amen

For more devotions go to:

https://abbeyjahath.com

Recommended for you

Load comments