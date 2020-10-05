“Finally, all of you be of one mind, having compassion for one another; love as brothers, be tenderhearted, be courteous; not returning evil for evil or reviling for reviling, but on the contrary blessing…” (I Peter 3:8-9a)

Lord it is often difficult to show love and kindness when we are persecuted. Please help us to be part of the solution. Amen

For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com

Load comments