“Hear, O Lord, when I cry with my voice! Have mercy also upon me, and answer me. When you said, ‘seek my face,’ my heart said to you, ‘Your face, Lord, I will seek.’” (Psalm 27:7-8)

Lord You desire to answer us when we cry to you. As we seek you daily, hear our prayers for your mercy. Amen

