“Hear, O Lord, when I cry with my voice! Have mercy also upon me, and answer me. When you said, ‘seek my face,’ my heart said to you, ‘Your face, Lord, I will seek.’” (Psalm 27:7-8)
Lord You desire to answer us when we cry to you. As we seek you daily, hear our prayers for your mercy. Amen
For more devotions go to:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.