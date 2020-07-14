“I have...finished the race, I have kept the faith. Finally, there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, will give to me on that day, and not to me only but also to all who have loved his appearing.” (2 Tim. 4:7-8)
Lord, may this be our prayer as it was for Paul!
