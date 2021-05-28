“In my distress I called upon the Lord, and cried out to my God; He heard my voice from his temple, and my cry came before Him, even to his ears.” (Psalm 18:6)

As David cried out to you, Lord, may we lift every distress and need to you for your answers. Amen

