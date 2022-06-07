“I will meditate on your precepts, and contemplate your ways. I will delight myself in your statutes; I will not forget your word.” (Psalm 119:15-16)

Lord, You have given us your word, the Bible, as our owner’s manual for daily living. May we read it and hide it in our hearts for the wisdom we need each day. Amen

