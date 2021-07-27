“The heart of the wise teaches his mouth; and adds learning to his lips. Pleasant words are like a honeycomb, sweetness to the soul and health to the bones.” (Proverbs 16:23-24)

Lord, help us to think and pray before we speak so that our words are edifying to others and honor you. Amen

For more devotions go to:

https://abbeyjahath.com

Recommended for you

Load comments