“Those who are planted in the house of the Lord shall flourish in the courts of our God. They shall still bear fruit in old age; they shall be fresh and flourishing to declare that the Lord is upright; He is my rock, and there is no unrighteousness in him.” (Psalm 92:13-15)
Thank you, Lord, for being our rock!
