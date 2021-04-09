“Those who are planted in the house of the Lord shall flourish in the courts of our God. They shall still bear fruit in old age; they shall be fresh and flourishing to declare that the Lord is upright; He is my rock, and there is no unrighteousness in him.” (Psalm 92:13-15)

Thank you, Lord, for being our rock!

For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com

Load comments