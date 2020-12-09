“Why are you cast down, O my soul? And why are you disquieted within me? Hope in God; for I shall yet praise Him, the help of my countenance and my God.” (Psalm 42:11)

Lord, we praise You for being our Helper and our reason for hope. Help us to trust You each day and quiet our anxieties. Amen

