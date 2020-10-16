Then the Lord spoke to Moses, saying, “Speak to the children of Israel and say to them: I am the Lord your God. You shall observe my judgments and keep my ordinances, to walk in them: I am the Lord your God.” (Leviticus 18:1-2,4)
We thank you Lord for giving us your word to help us know how to live each day. Amen
For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.