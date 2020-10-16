Then the Lord spoke to Moses, saying, “Speak to the children of Israel and say to them: I am the Lord your God. You shall observe my judgments and keep my ordinances, to walk in them: I am the Lord your God.” (Leviticus 18:1-2,4)

We thank you Lord for giving us your word to help us know how to live each day. Amen

