“Praise the Lord! Praise, O servants of the Lord, Praise the name of the Lord! Blessed be the name of the Lord from this time forth and forevermore! From the rising of the sun to its going down the Lord’s name is to be praised.” (Psalm 113:1-3)
We give thanks to You Lord for Your goodness to us. Amen
