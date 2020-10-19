“Let all those who seek you rejoice and be glad in you: Let such as love your salvation say continually, the Lord be magnified! But I am poor and needy; yet the Lord thinks upon me. You are my help and my deliverer; do not delay, O my God.” (Psalm 40:16-17)
We rejoice and give thanks that You, Lord, help us each day. Amen
