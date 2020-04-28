Watertown, WI (53094)

Today

Cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 47F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.