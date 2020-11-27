“But let him who glories glory in this, that he understands and knows me, that I am the Lord, exercising loving kindness, judgment, and righteousness in the earth. For in these I delight,’ says the Lord” (Jeremiah 9:24)
We give thanks, Lord, that you give us the privilege of knowing you through your word, and for your loving kindness to us when we don’t deserve it. Amen
For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com
