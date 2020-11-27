“But let him who glories glory in this, that he understands and knows me, that I am the Lord, exercising loving kindness, judgment, and righteousness in the earth. For in these I delight,’ says the Lord” (Jeremiah 9:24)

We give thanks, Lord, that you give us the privilege of knowing you through your word, and for your loving kindness to us when we don’t deserve it. Amen

