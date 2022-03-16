(Jesus said) “And just as you want men to do to you, you also do to them likewise. Therefore be merciful, just as your father also is merciful.” (Luke 6:31,36)

Lord, your ‘golden rule’ is the standard by which we should live. Help us to treat others with mercy as we desire mercy from You. Amen

