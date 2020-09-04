“This is the day the Lord has made; we will rejoice and be glad in it.” (Psalm 118:24)
We often don’t take the time to be grateful to you, Lord, especially when times are difficult. We have many blessings! Please remind us to be thankful each day, for you deserve our praise. Amen
