“The counsel of the Lord stands forever, the plans of his heart to all generations. Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord, the people he has chosen as his inheritance.” (Psalm 33:11-12)
Thank you, Lord, that your word stands forever to all. May we seek you daily for your will in our lives! Amen
