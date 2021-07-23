“But know that the Lord has set apart for himself him who is godly; the Lord will hear when I call to him. Offer the sacrifices of righteousness, and put your trust in the Lord.” (Psalm 4:3, 5)

Lord we thank you that by your grace we can honor you with our lives. You hear our prayers as we put our faith in you. Amen

For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com

