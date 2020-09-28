“I would have lost heart, unless I had believed that I would see the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living. Wait on the Lord; be of good courage, and he shall strengthen your heart;” (Ps. 27:13-14)
Lord sometimes we rush through life trying to make things happen instead of waiting for you to move. Please help us have courage to wait on your timing. Amen
For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com
