“You who fear the Lord, trust in the Lord; He is their help and their shield. The Lord has been mindful of us. 13) He will bless those who fear the Lord, both small and great.” (Psalm 115:11-12a,13)

Thank You Lord for being our help in every situation as we trust in You. Amen

