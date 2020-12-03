“You who fear the Lord, trust in the Lord; He is their help and their shield. The Lord has been mindful of us. 13) He will bless those who fear the Lord, both small and great.” (Psalm 115:11-12a,13)
Thank You Lord for being our help in every situation as we trust in You. Amen
For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com
