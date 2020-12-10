“I will praise the name of God with a song, and will magnify Him with thanksgiving. 32)The humble shall see this and be glad; and you who seek God, your hearts shall live.” (Psalm 69:30, 32)

You desire the praises of your people, Lord. May we seek You each day as we read Your Word. Amen

