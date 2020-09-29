“Do not forsake me, O Lord; O my God, be not far from me! Make haste to help me, O Lord, my salvation!” (Psalm 38:21-22)

Lord it often seems like there is persecution and danger on every side and we need you as our salvation. Draw near to us as we trust in you each day! Amen

For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com

