“But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities; the chastisement for our peace was upon him, and by his stripes we are healed.” (Isaiah 53:5)

Lord, You were the substitute for our sin punishment so that we might be forgiven. Thank you for loving us! Amen

For more devotions go to:

https://abbeyjahath.com

Recommended for you

Load comments