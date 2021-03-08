“The mighty one, God the Lord, has spoken and called the earth from the rising of the sun to its going down. Out of Zion, the perfection of beauty, God will shine forth.” (Psalm 50:1-2)

Lord, from the east to the west, you are God almighty! We give you praise for who you are! Amen

