“Sing praise to the Lord, you saints of his and give thanks at the remembrance of his holy name. Weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning.” (Psalm 30:4, 5b)
We praise you, Lord, and give thanks that, while trials may be dire, you give us your joy when we focus on you. Amen
