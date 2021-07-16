“Sing praise to the Lord, you saints of his and give thanks at the remembrance of his holy name. Weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning.” (Psalm 30:4, 5b)

We praise you, Lord, and give thanks that, while trials may be dire, you give us your joy when we focus on you. Amen

For more devotions go to:

https://abbeyjahath.com

Recommended for you

Load comments