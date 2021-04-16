“Oh come, let us sing to the Lord! Let us shout joyfully to the rock of our salvation. Let us come before his presence with thanksgiving; For the Lord is the great God and the great king above all gods.” (Psalm 95:1-3)
We give thanks and praise you, Lord, our God and king! Amen
For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com
