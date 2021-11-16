“Oh, sing to the Lord a new song! Sing to the Lord, all the earth. Sing to the Lord, bless his name; Proclaim the good news of his salvation from day to day.” (Psalm 96:1-2)

Lord, we worship you throughout the earth. Give us opportunities to share you with others each day. Amen

For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com

