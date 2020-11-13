“Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works and glorify your father in heaven.” (Matthew 5:16)
Lord, in these difficult times, help us to shine the light of your love, as you have loved us. May we seek each day to be your witnesses and honor you with our lives. Amen
For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com
