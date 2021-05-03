“How great is the love the father has lavished on us, that we should be called children of God!” And that is what we are!” (I John 3:1)
Lord, you have lavished your love on us and called us your children. May we never take this lightly and seek to honor you each day. Amen
For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com
