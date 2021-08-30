“I sought the Lord, and he heard me, and delivered me from all my fears. This poor man cried out, and the Lord heard him, and saved him out of all his troubles.” (Psalm 34:4, 6)

Lord, thank you that you hear us when we pray. Help us to trust you in all things without fear. Amen

