“(Jesus said) he who hears you hears me, he who rejects you rejects me, and he who rejects me rejects him who sent me.” (Luke 10:16)

Lord you call us to share you with others since we are your messengers.

May we be bold to speak and may all who hear our message receive you. Amen

