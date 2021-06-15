“(Jesus said) he who hears you hears me, he who rejects you rejects me, and he who rejects me rejects him who sent me.” (Luke 10:16)
Lord you call us to share you with others since we are your messengers.
May we be bold to speak and may all who hear our message receive you. Amen
