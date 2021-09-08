“Be merciful to me, O God, be merciful to me! For my soul trusts in you; and in the shadow of your wings I will make my refuge, until these calamities have passed by.” (Psalm 57:1-2)

Lord, you are my hiding place! Keep me under the shadow of your wings as I rely daily on you. Amen

