Many people shall come and say, “Come, and let us go up to the mountain of the Lord, to the house of the God of Jacob; He will teach us his ways, and we shall walk in his paths.” (Isaiah 2:3a&b)

Lord, we desire for you to teach us your ways so that we live to honor you each day. Amen

