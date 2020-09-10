“As in water face reflects face, so a man’s heart reveals the man. The refining pot is for silver and the furnace for gold, and a man is valued by what other say of him.” (Proverbs 27:17 & 21)
Lord, we want our hearts to reflect you. Help us to honor you so that others see you in us. Amen
For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com
