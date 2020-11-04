“Do not be deceived, God is not mocked; for whatever a man sows, that he will also reap. And let us not grow weary while doing good, for in due season we shall reap if we do not lose heart.” (Galatians 6:7,9)
Lord help us to honor You in all we do and say and do good to all. Amen
