“Great peace have those who love your law, nothing causes them to stumble. Lord, I hope for your salvation, and do your commandments. I keep your testimonies and love them exceedingly. For all my ways are before you.” (Ps.119:165-168)
Thank you for your peace, Lord, as I keep your commandments. You know everything about me. Amen
For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com
