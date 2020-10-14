“Great peace have those who love your law, nothing causes them to stumble. Lord, I hope for your salvation, and do your commandments. I keep your testimonies and love them exceedingly. For all my ways are before you.” (Ps.119:165-168)

Thank you for your peace, Lord, as I keep your commandments. You know everything about me. Amen

