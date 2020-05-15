Dear Dr. Rimm: My 10-year-old son has just been diagnosed with Sensory Processing Disorder (SPD). He has exhibited some unusual behaviors, but is not on the Autism spectrum. We see an occupation therapist every other week. What are the long-term expectations for someone with SPD? Are there some things he will just outgrow and that will get better with maturity? Is there anything else you recommend besides occupational therapy?
Sensory Processing Disorder refers to children’s problems in responding to information that comes through the senses. Some children may hear sounds more loudly than others and others are sensitive to seams or tags on clothing. Some struggle with physical coordination. Occupational therapists can be very helpful to these children. Psychologists can also help children cope with these disorders. When I work with children who have Sensory Processing Disorders, I search for tools they can use to cope with their issues without receiving too much attention or power from having these problems. In other words, I help them to adjust to their disorders without their feeling or appearing different or strange to peers and teachers. Here are some examples:
• A child who doesn’t like loud sounds can wear ear plugs, but I suggest that they are not obvious to others so that other children don’t notice them and the child knows how to explain his use to other children if they ask.
• If a child’s tags or rough clothing feel uncomfortable, I recommend cutting tags, choosing softer fabrics, and using mild detergents. By the time these children are tweens and become fashion conscious, most seem to outgrow their clothing sensitivities or at least manage to select clothes that fit in with peer styles and are comfortable.
• Sometimes children with Sensory Processing Disorder struggle with falling asleep, because they hear sounds, creaks, or scary noises. Ear plugs or quiet music can make that problem disappear.
I also advise that parents avoid a lot of adult talk about their issues and help them select tools that permit them to manage them independently. Parents should instead avoid feeling sorry for them and talking to them too much about their problems. Instead, they can praise them for their problem-solving skills. These issues will soon become part of the past, and parents’ assumptions that they will outgrow their problems will help them with their optimism in coping with them. Sensory Processing Disorder children should keep busy and active with wholesome sports or extra-curricular activities so that their interests become the center of their lives and they build strong self-confidence.
Dr. Sylvia Rimm, child psychologist, is founder of the Family Achievement Clinic in Ohio and southeast Wisconsin. Questions for this column can be sent to Family Achievement Clinic, P.O. Box 32, Watertown, WI 53094 or to Dr. Rimm’s email address: srimm@sylviarimm.com.
