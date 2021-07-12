“For God did not send his son into the world to condemn the world, but that the world through him might be saved.” (John 3:17)
Thank you, Lord, that you made a way for our eternal salvation through your death on the cross, and our faith in you for the forgiveness of our sin. Amen
For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com
