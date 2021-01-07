“Unto you I lift up my eyes, O you who dwell in the heavens. Behold, as the eyes of servants look to the hand of their masters as the eyes of a maid to the hand of her mistress, so our eyes look to the Lord our God, until he has mercy on us.” (Psalm 123:1-2)

Lord, we seek you daily for your mercy in time of need. Amen

