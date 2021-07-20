“We also thank God without ceasing, because when you received the word of God which you heard from us, you welcomed it not as the word of men, but as it is in truth, the word of God,” (I Thessalonians 2:13)

Lord, you used Paul and others to preach truth. May we also be diligent to share. Amen

For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com

Recommended for you

Load comments