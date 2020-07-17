Dear Dr. Rimm: How do you find extra-curricular activities that your kid will like? I’ve tried them all and our son always loses interest. My 14-year-old son is separating from me (mom). How do I encourage him and let him know I’m here for him? He always says, “Get out. I don’t like you, etc.”?
Extra-curricular involvement in school, community or religious/cultural activities is really important for kids. They provide important opportunities for children to explore their talents, as well as to develop collaborative and competitive capabilities. They’re paths toward building confidence.
There’s solid research that shows that actively and positively engaged adolescents are less likely to become involved in high-risk behaviors. I’m guessing that your son loses interest easily because of his too-high expectations for himself.
When an activity becomes difficult or he finds himself only an average performer, he likely quits. Parents often try to encourage kids by telling them they could be really talented in the activity. While parents say that because they want to be helpful to their children, the children hear it as parents’ high expectations. Some compare themselves to teammates and if they don’t do as well, they immediately assume they’re not very good and give up. That isn’t necessarily so in your son’s case of course, but you can try to suggest he enter an activity just to be the helper on the team, and have fun with some friends. If he starts as a helper and develops a little talent, he’ll be surprised and pleased. There’s another potential reason that your son drops out of activities. It’s the most recent fashion among educators and parents to encourage children to search for their passions. Passions can set expectations too high. For kids to be in love with an activity, they usually believe they have to be very good. Beyond video games or the arts, it’s rather hard to find what you’re passionate about when you’re 14. If you can set reasonable expectations of exploring interests and becoming involved with friends, with time, gradually teens discover directions in their lives. The careers that emerge from passions, unless young people have extraordinary talent, are the most difficult for finding jobs. Motivation emerges best with reasonably high, but not too high, expectations.
Teenagers typically show a push and pull with their parents--occasionally wanting to be close, while other times wanting to ignore the fact that they even need parents. Your son may chat a little with you when he’s trying to figure out what to say to a girl, but even then he’s unlikely to acknowledge your wisdom. It’s more likely that he’ll assume your ideas belong to a different generation.
Doing work projects together like hiking, biking, gardening or just driving side-by-side often provide the best opportunities for effective parent-teen talks. Your son’s developmental task is gradual separation toward forming his own identity over the next ten or so years. He’ll still enjoy looking at his baby pictures with you and hearing early stories about himself, but thankfully your son is growing up.
Dr. Sylvia Rimm, child psychologist is founder of the Family Achievement Clinic in Ohio and southeast Wisconsin. Questions for this column can be sent to Family Achievement Clinic, P.O. Box 32, Watertown, WI 5394 or to Dr. Rimm’s email address: srimm@sylviarimm.com.
