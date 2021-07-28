“But you O man of God (Timothy), flee these things and pursue righteousness, godliness, faith, love, patience, gentleness. Fight the good fight of faith, lay hold on eternal life, to which you were also called.” (I Timothy 6:11-12a)

Lord, with Timothy as our example, may we also pursue these things. Amen

