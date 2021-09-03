“I delight to do your will, O my God, and your law is within my heart. I have proclaimed the good news of righteousness in the great assembly.” (Psalm 40:8-9a)

Lord, I have hidden your law in my heart, and relish living my life to honor you. Help me continue sharing good news from the Bible! Amen

