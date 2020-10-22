“In you, O Lord, I put my trust; let me never be put to shame. Deliver me in your righteousness, and cause me to escape; incline your ear to me, and save me. Be my strong refuge, to which I may resort continually;” (Psalm 71:1-3a)

You are my refuge, Lord. In every situation keep me close to you! Amen

